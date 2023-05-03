Over 115,000 People Flee Sudan Since Start of Armed Clashes - UN Migration Agency

Over 115,000 people have left Sudan for neighboring countries since the start of armed clashes in the country, with over 334,000 becoming internally displaced people, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Over 115,000 people have left Sudan for neighboring countries since the start of armed clashes in the country, with over 334,000 becoming internally displaced people, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino said on Wednesday.

"Over 334,053 people (66,811 households) are estimated to have now been internally displaced, 72% of that caseload displacement in West and South Darfur states. Before the crisis, Sudan already had 3.7 million displaced people in the country. Furthermore, more than 115,000 individuals have crossed into neighbouring countries," Vitorino said in a statement.

The IOM head also urged the parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities to help those most affected by the crisis.

"Vulnerable people are unable to leave worst-hit areas and millions are still trapped with soaring food and transportation prices, lack of cash and access to healthcare, supplies and critical services," Vitorino added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.