UrduPoint.com

Over 115,000 People Flee Sudan Since Start Of Armed Clashes - UN Migration Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Over 115,000 People Flee Sudan Since Start of Armed Clashes - UN Migration Agency

Over 115,000 people have left Sudan for neighboring countries since the start of armed clashes in the country, with over 334,000 becoming internally displaced people, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Over 115,000 people have left Sudan for neighboring countries since the start of armed clashes in the country, with over 334,000 becoming internally displaced people, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino said on Wednesday.

"Over 334,053 people (66,811 households) are estimated to have now been internally displaced, 72% of that caseload displacement in West and South Darfur states. Before the crisis, Sudan already had 3.7 million displaced people in the country. Furthermore, more than 115,000 individuals have crossed into neighbouring countries," Vitorino said in a statement.

The IOM head also urged the parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities to help those most affected by the crisis.

"Vulnerable people are unable to leave worst-hit areas and millions are still trapped with soaring food and transportation prices, lack of cash and access to healthcare, supplies and critical services," Vitorino added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead World Died Khartoum Sudan April Government Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal to lead Pakistani delegation to SCO meetin ..

Bilawal to lead Pakistani delegation to SCO meeting in India tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict ..

RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict With Russia by Saying 'No' to ..

10 minutes ago
 Authorities take measures to prevent jaundice in c ..

Authorities take measures to prevent jaundice in city

10 minutes ago
 Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arre ..

Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arrest bail of LDA director, two o ..

10 minutes ago
 District admin kicks off educational activities in ..

District admin kicks off educational activities in DPS in Attock

10 minutes ago
 Tehran, Damascus Mulling Plans to Establish Joint ..

Tehran, Damascus Mulling Plans to Establish Joint Bank - Iranian Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.