Over 117,000 People Join Russian Military Since January - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) More than 117,000 people have joined the Russian military either on a contract or as part of a voluntary formation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"According to the Defense Ministry ... from January 1 to May 19, 117,400 people were accepted to the Russian armed forces on a contract and as part of our voluntary formations," Medvedev said at a meeting on recruitment for military service.