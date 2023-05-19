UrduPoint.com

Over 117,000 People Join Russian Military Since January - Medvedev

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Over 117,000 People Join Russian Military Since January - Medvedev

More than 117,000 people have joined the Russian military either on a contract or as part of a voluntary formation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) More than 117,000 people have joined the Russian military either on a contract or as part of a voluntary formation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"According to the Defense Ministry ... from January 1 to May 19, 117,400 people were accepted to the Russian armed forces on a contract and as part of our voluntary formations," Medvedev said at a meeting on recruitment for military service.

Related Topics

Russia January May From

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

19 minutes ago
 Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable ki ..

Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable kicks off

12 minutes ago
 TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

12 minutes ago
 Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

12 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.