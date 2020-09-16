UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1.1M People Recover From COVID-19: Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:28 PM

Over 1.1M people recover from COVID-19: Africa

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Africa is now over 1.11 million, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Wednesday

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Africa is now over 1.11 million, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Wednesday.

According to the latest data, a total of 1,116,545 patients have recovered across the continent, with the overall case count at over 1.36 million (1,365,689) and the death toll at 33,047.

Earlier, John Nkengasong, head of the Africa CDC, said the COVID-19 recovery rate on the continent was at 82%, hailing the figure as "good news" for African countries.

Southern Africa leads in the number of coronavirus cases (706,700), fatalities (16,800), and recoveries (622,800) among all the continent's regions.

At least 278,900 cases, 9,600 deaths, and 213,100 recoveries have been recorded in North Africa; 169,600 cases, 2,500 fatalities, and 145,400 recoveries in West Africa; 154,000 infections, 3,000 deaths, and 86,400 recoveries in East Africa; and 56,500 cases, 1,100 fatalities, and 48,900 recoveries in Central Africa.

Related Topics

Africa All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Joint session of parliament to approve important b ..

14 minutes ago

Institutions witnessed maximum attendance on secon ..

27 minutes ago

Chinese academy launches researcher projects on oz ..

27 minutes ago

NADRA temporarily clears suspected CNICs: Senate t ..

27 minutes ago

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in southern US

29 minutes ago

IHC seeks CDA comments in affectees compensation c ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.