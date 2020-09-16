Over 1.1M people recover from COVID-19: Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Africa is now over 1.11 million, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Wednesday

According to the latest data, a total of 1,116,545 patients have recovered across the continent, with the overall case count at over 1.36 million (1,365,689) and the death toll at 33,047.

Earlier, John Nkengasong, head of the Africa CDC, said the COVID-19 recovery rate on the continent was at 82%, hailing the figure as "good news" for African countries.

Southern Africa leads in the number of coronavirus cases (706,700), fatalities (16,800), and recoveries (622,800) among all the continent's regions.

At least 278,900 cases, 9,600 deaths, and 213,100 recoveries have been recorded in North Africa; 169,600 cases, 2,500 fatalities, and 145,400 recoveries in West Africa; 154,000 infections, 3,000 deaths, and 86,400 recoveries in East Africa; and 56,500 cases, 1,100 fatalities, and 48,900 recoveries in Central Africa.