UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 11Mln Syrians Remain In Need Of Assistance - UN Humanitarian Affairs Chief

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 03:30 AM

Over 11Mln Syrians Remain in Need of Assistance - UN Humanitarian Affairs Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) More than half of the population in Syria - over 11 million people - are in need of humanitarian assistance, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"As the conflict in Syria evolves, one fact remains: it is the people of Syria who continue to bear the consequences of eight-and-a-half years of war," Lowcock said on Thursday. "Across the country, more than 11 million remain in need of humanitarian assistance. That's more than half the estimated population.

"

Lowcock said the United Nations and other humanitarian actors deliver aid through all possible avenues, and have been able to reach an average of 5.6 million people a month across Syria in 2019.

The UN Under-Secretary-General also said the United Nations conducted more than 5,500 delivery missions in Syria between January and September despite administrative and security challenges.

A record 1.1 million people were provided food in October through cross-border deliveries, as well as the operation from Turkey has grown by more than 40 percent since January, Lawcock added.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Turkey January September October 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

2 hours ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

2 hours ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

3 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

4 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.