Over 11Mln Syrians Remain in Need of Assistance - UN Humanitarian Affairs Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) More than half of the population in Syria - over 11 million people - are in need of humanitarian assistance, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"As the conflict in Syria evolves, one fact remains: it is the people of Syria who continue to bear the consequences of eight-and-a-half years of war," Lowcock said on Thursday. "Across the country, more than 11 million remain in need of humanitarian assistance. That's more than half the estimated population.

"

Lowcock said the United Nations and other humanitarian actors deliver aid through all possible avenues, and have been able to reach an average of 5.6 million people a month across Syria in 2019.

The UN Under-Secretary-General also said the United Nations conducted more than 5,500 delivery missions in Syria between January and September despite administrative and security challenges.

A record 1.1 million people were provided food in October through cross-border deliveries, as well as the operation from Turkey has grown by more than 40 percent since January, Lawcock added.