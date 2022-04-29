Over 12 Flights to Depart US in Next 24 Hours With Howitzers, UAVs for Ukraine - Official

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) More than 12 flights will depart the United States in the next 24 hours with military aid for Ukraine, including howitzers, ghost drones, and radars, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"In the next 24 hours, more than a dozen flights are expected from the continental United States and that will include howitzers, more 155 (mm artillery) rounds, some of those Phoenix ghost UAVs and even some of the radars that we talked about," the official told a press briefing.

