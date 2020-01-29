(@imziishan)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) More than 125 of 250 Canadian nationals registered in China's Hubei province have requested assistance in exiting the country amid the coronavirus crisis, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters.

"We have 250 Canadians, which have registered on the website of Global Affairs Canada, which are in the [Hubei] province. Of the 250, we have 126, which have requested consular assistance," Champagne said on Tuesday.

Champagne added that the government is "looking at all options" to assist those trapped in the virus-ravaged Chinese province and is in touch with international partners, including Chinese officials, to identify the best path forward.

Champagne and Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that it is important to identify the condition of the individuals in question to determine the feasibility of repatriation case-by-case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian officials met with their Chinese counterparts to discuss evacuation of citizens from Hubei province. In the meantime, the Russian Embassy in China urged Russian citizens, in the coronavirus-hit Hubei province, to be understanding of the situation and to remain calm.

Other countries including the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom are weighing options to bring home citizens stranded in China.