Over 120 COVID-19 Patients Died in Belgium in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in Belgium has increased by 123 over the past 24 hours to 828, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

So far, Belgium has confirmed a total of 13,964 cases of the disease, with 1,189 of them being recorded over the last 24 hours.

On March 27, given the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, the authorities extended its nationwide lockdown until April 19, with the possibility of another two-week extension.