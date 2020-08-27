UrduPoint.com
Over 120 Dead, 150 Injured In Floods Throughout Afghanistan - Minister

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) More than 120 people died and 150 were injured in floods in 12 provinces across Afghanistan, Ghulam Bahauddin Jilani, the minister of state for disaster management, told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the minister, floods have occurred in the provinces of Parwan, Kabul, Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Nangarhar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Nuristan, Laghman and Khost, resulting in 122 dead and 150 injured.

Monsoon seasons, which run from June to September, cause considerable damage every year in various South Asian countries due to severe floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

