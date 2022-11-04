Over 120 Heads of State to Attend COP27 Climate Conference - Coordinator

More than 120 heads of state will take part in the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18, Wael Aboulmagd, a special representative of the COP27 president, said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) More than 120 heads of state will take part in the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18, Wael Aboulmagd, a special representative of the COP27 president, said on Friday.

"At the moment, we are talking about more than 120 heads of state... To be precise, 125-126," Aboulmagd told a briefing.

The heads of state will speak at the two-day Climate Summit to be held on COP27 sidelines from November 7-8, he said.

Many African leaders have confirmed their participation, the COP27 envoy said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the conference, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also not participate in COP27, since no high-profile events are expected there, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the head of the Russian delegation to the conference, told Sputnik.

In addition to world leaders, the conference will be attended by an "unprecedented" number of participants, with� registration still ongoing, Aboulmagd said.

Given the increased interest toward the conference from civil society, the Egyptian authorities have doubled the size of the so-called Blue Zone, where all comers are allowed to stage demonstrations and protests, if they submit an application beforehand, the coordinator said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope on Thursday that the upcoming COP27 climate summit would launch an initiative able to protect every person on earth with an early warning system. According to Guterres, the measure is of particular importance as the temperature on Earth can rise by 2.8 degrees Celsius (5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of century.