UrduPoint.com

Over 120 Heads Of State To Attend COP27 Climate Conference - Coordinator

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Over 120 Heads of State to Attend COP27 Climate Conference - Coordinator

More than 120 heads of state will take part in the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18, Wael Aboulmagd, a special representative of the COP27 president, said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) More than 120 heads of state will take part in the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18, Wael Aboulmagd, a special representative of the COP27 president, said on Friday.

"At the moment, we are talking about more than 120 heads of state... To be precise, 125-126," Aboulmagd told a briefing.

The heads of state will speak at the two-day Climate Summit to be held on COP27 sidelines from November 7-8, he said.

Many African leaders have confirmed their participation, the COP27 envoy said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the conference, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also not participate in COP27, since no high-profile events are expected there, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the head of the Russian delegation to the conference, told Sputnik.

In addition to world leaders, the conference will be attended by an "unprecedented" number of participants, with� registration still ongoing, Aboulmagd said.

Given the increased interest toward the conference from civil society, the Egyptian authorities have doubled the size of the so-called Blue Zone, where all comers are allowed to stage demonstrations and protests, if they submit an application beforehand, the coordinator said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope on Thursday that the upcoming COP27 climate summit would launch an initiative able to protect every person on earth with an early warning system. According to Guterres, the measure is of particular importance as the temperature on Earth can rise by 2.8 degrees Celsius (5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of century.

Related Topics

India Century Prime Minister World United Nations Russia Civil Society Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin November All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Track to Replace Pelosi as ..

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Track to Replace Pelosi as US House Democratic Leader - ..

30 seconds ago
 Attack on Imran: Punjab cabinet passes condemnator ..

Attack on Imran: Punjab cabinet passes condemnatory resolution

32 seconds ago
 Manzoor scores 32nd century

Manzoor scores 32nd century

33 seconds ago
 CM visits Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema, reviews arrange ..

CM visits Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema, reviews arrangements

34 seconds ago
 19 Mable factories sealed over pollution

19 Mable factories sealed over pollution

21 minutes ago
 Musk Reports Massive Drop in Twitter Revenue Due t ..

Musk Reports Massive Drop in Twitter Revenue Due to Activist Groups Pressuring A ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.