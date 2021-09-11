UrduPoint.com

Over 120 Immigrants Rescued Off North Coast Of France - French Maritime Security

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:31 PM

French rescue services saved 126 immigrants off the northern coast of the country, the Maritime Prefecture of the English Channel and North Sea said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) French rescue services saved 126 immigrants off the northern coast of the country, the Maritime Prefecture of the English Channel and North Sea said.

"Search and rescue of 126 castaways off the Pas-de-Calais Strait was conducted by the RIAS Abeille Languedoc and the PSP Cormoran of the @MarineNationale under the coordination of the Gris-Nez #CROSS [Regional Operational Surveillance and Rescue Center (CROSS)]," the maritime prefecture said on Twitter.

One of the rescued immigrants suffered from hypothermia.

All people rescued were taken to the French port of Dunkirk and handed over to the police.

Over 10,000 immigrants reportedly attempted to cross the strait to reach Britain this year compared to the 8,000 in all of 2020. In July, the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin asked for the European border agency Frontex' assistance and the closer cooperation of northern European states in stemming the flow of migrants crossing the Channel en route to the United Kingdom.

