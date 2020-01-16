PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) More than 120 militants and their accomplices were detained in Russia's North Caucasian Federal District in 2019, the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) commander in the district, Igor Getmanov, said on Wednesday.

"A lot of detained accomplices and members of illegal armed groups, former [members] who still maintain ties [to militants], who still help [armed groups], more than 120 people," Getmanov told journalists, adding that the situation in the region was stable.

Russian security forces often conduct anti-terror operations in the North Caucasus to maintain security in the region.