Over 120 Turkish Gendarmes Receive Life Sentences For Links To 2016 Coup Attempt - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:38 PM

More than 120 former officers of Turkey's Gendarmerie, a military law enforcement agency responsible for public order, have been sentenced to life in prison for alleged ties to the 2016 attempted military coup, the local NTV channel reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) More than 120 former officers of Turkey's Gendarmerie, a military law enforcement agency responsible for public order, have been sentenced to life in prison for alleged ties to the 2016 attempted military coup, the local NTV channel reported on Friday.

According to the broadcaster, 121 officers were declared guilty of an attempted violation of the constitutional order.

The government has blamed the followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization, for being the driving force behind the 2016 coup attempt.

Your Thoughts and Comments

