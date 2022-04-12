UrduPoint.com

Over 120 Ukrainian Fighters Killed In Russian Artillery Strikes Near Popasna - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Over 120 Ukrainian Fighters Killed in Russian Artillery Strikes Near Popasna - Moscow

The Russian artillery targeted six positions of Ukrainian forces near the Popasna settlement of the Donbas on Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, adding that 120 people were killed in strikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Russian artillery targeted six positions of Ukrainian forces near the Popasna settlement of the Donbas on Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, adding that 120 people were killed in strikes.

"In the area of the Popasna settlement of the Donetsk region, the Russian artillery units fired at six strongholds of units of the 24th Ukrainian separate mechanized brigade," Konashenkov told a briefing, adding that over 120 soldiers, 11 armored vehicles and 14 other vehicles were eliminated.

