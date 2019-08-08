Over 1,200 cadet graduates from Afghan army training center

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A total of 1,253 army officers and soldiers graduated from an Afghan military training center and were commissioned to the country's army on Monday, according to a military source.

"A total of 1,253 graduates received their certificate during an official military ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) Monday morning and those among the graduates were 962 soldiers," Capt. Barat Ali Rizae told Xinhua.

The graduation will boost the capacity of the Afghan army and enable the security forces to further check subversive activities and ensure peaceful environment for their people, Rizae added. The fresh graduates would take part in military operations against militants in different provinces, he said.

Since beginning of 2015, the Afghan security forces have assumed full security charges from NATO and U.S. forces after the NATO-led troops switched from combat to support role.