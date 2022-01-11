Over 1,200 Participants in Terrorist Attacks, Other Crimes Detained in Almaty

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) A total of 1,237 people suspected of being involved in terrorist attacks, looting and other crimes were detained on January 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the city's commandant's office said in a statement.

"A total of 1,237 participants in terrorist attacks, looting and other crimes were detained. Thirty-one firearms and 1,428 rounds of ammunition were seized," the statement said.