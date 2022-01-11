UrduPoint.com

Over 1,200 Participants In Terrorist Attacks, Other Crimes Detained In Almaty

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Over 1,200 Participants in Terrorist Attacks, Other Crimes Detained in Almaty

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) A total of 1,237 people suspected of being involved in terrorist attacks, looting and other crimes were detained on January 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the city's commandant's office said in a statement.

"A total of 1,237 participants in terrorist attacks, looting and other crimes were detained. Thirty-one firearms and 1,428 rounds of ammunition were seized," the statement said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Almaty Kazakhstan January

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th January 2022

6 minutes ago
 US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

8 hours ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

8 hours ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

8 hours ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

8 hours ago
 Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'mo ..

Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'monuments'

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.