Over 1,200 Refugees Return To Karabakh From Armenia On Thursday - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Over 1,200 Refugees Return to Karabakh From Armenia on Thursday - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Over 1,200 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On November 19, 2020, 1,235 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

A convoy of 27 buses followed the Yerevan-Stepanakert route, accompanied by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police, and arrived at the main square of Stepanakert," the statement says.

The Interdepartmental Center for Humanitarian Response leads and controls ensuring the security of the return of refugees and the movement across the contact line. Since November 14, about 4,000 residents, who previously left their homes, returned to Stepanakert.

"The safety of the movement of buses across the contact line for the return of civilians to their homes in Stepanakert was ensured by Russian servicemen," the ministry added.

