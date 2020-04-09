UrduPoint.com
Over 1,200 Russians Evacuated On 8 Flights From Abroad In Past 2 Days - Transport Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Over the past two days, airlines conducted eight flights to evacuate over 1,200 Russian citizens from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's transport ministry said on Wednesday.

"The first deputy transport minister, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Alexander Neradko, announced the results of evacuation flights for April 7 and 8. A total of 8 flights were carried out, 1,211 passengers were transported," the ministry said.

Since March 20, over 164,600 Russians have returned home, it added.

On Monday, the Russian government's coronavirus response task force said that the flights for the evacuation of Russians from abroad had resumed after being suspended on April 4.

On March 27, Russia stopped regular and charter flights with other countries amid the pandemic, except for evacuation, cargo, postal, medical and humanitarian flights, flights of empty planes for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or changing crews, and special flights approved by the government.

