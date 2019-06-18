Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) More than 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,217 people returned to Syria from the territory of foreign states: 364 people (including 109 women and 185 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 853 people (including 256 women and 435 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation has carried out two humanitarian actions, delivering 1,000 food sets to Aleppo and Khusham in Deir ez-Zor province, the bulletin added.

According to the bulletin, a total of 495,159 Syrian refugees, including 148,606 women and 252,427 children, have returned home since September 30, 2015.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.