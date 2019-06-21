Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

More than 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Friday

"Over the past day, in total 1,239 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 383 people (including 115 women and 195 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 856 people (including 257 women and 437 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.