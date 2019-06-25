Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

A total of 1,226 Syrian refugees, including over 620 children, have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,226 people returned to SAR [the Syrian Arab Republic] from the territory of foreign states: 307 people ([including] 92 women and 157 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 919 people ([including] 276 women and 469 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Five internally displaced Syrians returned to their homes over the given period, the bulletin added.

According to the center, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land and destroyed 35 explosives.

The total number of refugees who have returned to Syria from Jordan and Lebanon since July 2018 is nearing 276,000, the Russian military said.