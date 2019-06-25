UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:17 PM

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

A total of 1,226 Syrian refugees, including over 620 children, have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) A total of 1,226 Syrian refugees, including over 620 children, have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,226 people returned to SAR [the Syrian Arab Republic] from the territory of foreign states: 307 people ([including] 92 women and 157 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 919 people ([including] 276 women and 469 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Five internally displaced Syrians returned to their homes over the given period, the bulletin added.

According to the center, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land and destroyed 35 explosives.

The total number of refugees who have returned to Syria from Jordan and Lebanon since July 2018 is nearing 276,000, the Russian military said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Lebanon Saudi Arabia Riyals July Women 2018 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Attorney General discusses cooperation with ..

6 minutes ago

Ghana President receives UAE official

6 minutes ago

MoHAP Youth Council marks International Day Agains ..

6 minutes ago

Fire fighting arrangements at high-rise buildings; ..

4 seconds ago

Majority of Americans Support Trump's Decision to ..

5 seconds ago

Russia-Bulgaria Interparliamentary Commission to M ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.