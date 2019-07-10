Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday

"Over the past day, in total 1,237 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 314 people ([including] 108 women and 183 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 923 people ([including] 240 women and 409 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Fourteen internally displaced Syrians returned to the places of personal residence, the center added.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2 hectares (6.9 acres) of land, destroying 34 explosive devices, it said.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. According to UN estimates, as of July 4, there were over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries worldwide. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, now hosting about 1 million and 660,000 refugees, respectively.