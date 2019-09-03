Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) More than 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,247 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 306 people (including 92 women and 156 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 941 people (including 282 women and 480 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Five internally displaced Syrians returned to the places of personal residence, the center added.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of land, destroying 25 explosive devices, it said.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. According to UN estimates, as of July 4, there were over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries worldwide. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, now hosting about 1 million and 660,000 refugees, respectively.