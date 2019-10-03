Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Over 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,207 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 412 people (including 124 women and 210 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 795 people (including 239 women and 405 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of land, destroying 24 explosive devices over the same period, according to the center.

Additionally, the ministry stated that the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce had registered 30 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side had recorded 20 truce breaches.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 30 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: nine in Aleppo, eight in Latakia, 10 in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 20 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: one in Latakia, nine in Hama, nine in Idlib and one in Aleppo," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that Russian military had held one humanitarian action in the province of Hama over the past 24 hours, delivering 500 food sets to local residents.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.