Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Over 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,211 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 406 people (including 122 women and 207 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 805 people (including 242 women and 411 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of land, destroying 28 explosive devices, over the same period, according to the center.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

