Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Over 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,241 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign countries: 416 people, including 125 women and 213 children, have returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 825 people, including 248 women and 421 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, 11 internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of land, destroying 35 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center added.

Five residential buildings, a hospital and an electric substation have been restored over the same period of time, according to the center.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.