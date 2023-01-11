UrduPoint.com

Over 1,200 US Flights Delayed, More Than 100 Canceled After NOTAM Failure - Tracker

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 06:56 PM

More than 1,200 US flights have been delayed and over 100 canceled nationwide after the Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM) failed on Wednesday, according to the FlightAware.com tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) More than 1,200 US flights have been delayed and over 100 canceled nationwide after the Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM) failed on Wednesday, according to the FlightAware.com tracker.

As of 7:40 ET (12:40 GMT), 1,230 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been delayed, and another 111 canceled.

Earlier in the day, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET.

The FAA is still working to fully restore NAOTAM following an outage, the statement said.

