Over 12,000 Chickens Killed In Mongolia Farm Fire

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:52 PM

Over 12,000 chickens killed in Mongolia farm fire

More than 12,000 chickens have been killed in a fire in the Nalaikh district of Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator, the district's police department announced on Monday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :More than 12,000 chickens have been killed in a fire in the Nalaikh district of Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator, the district's police department announced on Monday.

The incident occurred at a chicken farm on Friday, the police said in a statement. The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

