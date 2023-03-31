Over 123,000 Non-EU Citizens Ordered to Leave EU in Q4 2022 - Eurostat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Over 123,000 of non-EU citizens have been ordered to leave the EU countries during the fourth quarter of 2022, the Eurostat statistical office said in a report on Friday.

"123 865 non-EU citizens were ordered to leave the territory of an EU Member State in the fourth quarter of 2022," the report said.

France issued the most number of leave orders (36,835), which is close to a third of the total. It is followed by Croatia (19,795), Austria (8,985), Greece (8,510), Germany (7,450) and Italy (7,000).

In terms of citizenship of the people ordered to leave, Afghans were on top of the list (11% of the total), followed by Moroccans (8%) and Algerians (7%).

The number of non-EU citizens ordered to leave has been constantly increasing since 2021. Compared with the same period of 2021, it grew by 37%.