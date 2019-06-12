Over 123Mln Acres of Forest May Be Gone by 2020 Over Corporations' Neglect - Greenpeace

Around 50 million hectares (over 123.5 million acres) of forest are expected to be gone by as soon as 2020 as the largest consumer brands fail to meet their zero deforestation pledges made in 2010, Greenpeace report showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Around 50 million hectares (over 123.5 million acres) of forest are expected to be gone by as soon as 2020 as the largest consumer brands fail to meet their zero deforestation pledges made in 2010, Greenpeace report showed on Tuesday.

The companies that are part of the Consumer Goods Forum, which includes such giants as Nestle, Mars and PepsiCo, pledged at the 2010 UN Climate Change Conference to put an end to deforestation by 2020 by making sure that commodities whose production required deforestation were made in a responsible manner.

"As the companies were unable to demonstrate that they knew where all of their commodities were produced, let alone by whom, they were all deemed unable to demonstrate deforestation-free supply chains ... Analysis by Greenpeace International suggests that by the start of 2020, some 50 million hectares of forest � an area the size of Spain � are likely to have been destroyed for global commodity production since those promises were made in 2010," the report said.

Moreover, according to Greenpeace, the companies in question not only failed to act on their promises but also boosted their production of deforestation-related goods.

"Since 2010, the area planted with soya in Brazil has increased by 45%, Indonesian palm oil production is up 75% and Côte d'Ivoire's cocoa footprint has grown by 80%. And the trend is set to continue: by 2050, global meat consumption (and hence production) is forecast to rise by 76%, soya production by nearly 45% and palm oil production by nearly 60%," the report said.

Agricultural production not only entails mass deforestation but is also one of the most significant factors contributing to rising greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.