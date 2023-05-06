UrduPoint.com

Over 126,000 Donbas Residents Recognized As Victims Since 2014 - Investigative Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Over 126,000 Donbas Residents Recognized as Victims Since 2014 - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Russian investigators have established that over 126,000 residents of the Donbas region became victims of the crimes committed by Kiev since 2014, with the damage to the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR) surpassing 228 billion rubles ($2.9 billion), the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

"More than 9,500 civilians were injured in the armed conflict, and over 5,000 civilians were killed. Over the entire period of the investigation in this criminal case, more than 259,000 people were interrogated, and over 126,000 people were recognized as victims, including about 24,000 minors," Bastrykin said.

Bastrykin also said that the investigation analyzed the destruction in the cities of Mariupol, Rubizhne, Shchastia, Krasnyi Luch, Stakhanov, Kirovsk, Alchevsk, Lysychansk and others, adding that the damage assessment in other cities was underway.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the DPR and LPR appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Related Topics

