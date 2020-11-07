Over 126,000 New COVID-19 Cases Registered Across US Setting Another Record Increase

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases registered across the United States over 24 hours has reached a new record with over 126,000 infections, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This exceeds the record set just a day prior of over 121,000 new cases of infection.

According to the figures from the Johns Hopkins University, which tallies state, local and hospital data across the nation, 126,480 new cases were detected over the past day, taking the total to over 9.7 million.

In the same period of time, 1,146 people lost their lives to the disease, which constitutes a staggering death toll of 236,099 fatalities.