Over 12,800 People Hospitalized, 30 Died Over Week of Heat in Japan - Authorities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) More than 12,800 people sought emergency care in Japan last week in connection with the ongoing heat, and 30 of them died, the nation's fire department said on Tuesday.

The data showed that 510 people remained in serious condition.

Over 48 percent of the people suffered heatstroke in their homes, and another 8.

4 percent in the workplace. Of those affected, almost 4,000 are elderly people.

Japan is currently experiencing severe heat, with temperature ranging between 35 and 41 degrees Celsius (95-104 degrees Fahrenheit). The NHK broadcaster earlier reported that 79 people have died from heatstroke in August in Tokyo alone.

Last year, over 70,000 were hospitalized in Japan with heatstroke symptoms, and 126 of them died.