Over 128,000 Servicemen To Participate In Tsentr-2019 Drills - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Over 128,000 servicemen will participate in Tsentr-2019 military exercise, taking place from Monday to Saturday next week, the Russian Central Military District said on Sunday.

"Approximately 128,000 people, over 20,000 military vehicles and equipment units, and about 600 aircraft will take part in Tsentr-2019 exercise," the Central Military District said in a statement.

The military district added that soldiers from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan would participate in the exercise.

The Tsentr-2019 is a strategic military exercise between Russia and the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

More Stories From World

