Over 1.2Bln People in 74 Countries Vulnerable to Rising Food, Energy Costs - Guterres

UN data show that about 74 countries with approximately 1.2 billion people total are especially vulnerable to rising food, energy and fertilizer costs brought on by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) UN data show that about 74 countries with approximately 1.2 billion people total are especially vulnerable to rising food, energy and fertilizer costs brought on by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

"Our analysis indicates that 74 developing countries, with a total population of 1.2 billion people, are particularly vulnerable to spiking food, energy and fertilizer costs," he told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

He also noted that debt obligations take up about 16% of developing countries' export earnings.

"In small island developing states, the figure is 34 percent and rising, because of increased interest rates and the need to pay for expensive imports. In the past month alone, wheat prices have increased by 22 percent, maize by 21 percent and barley by 31 percent," Guterres said.

The UN chief recalled that this April Brent oil prices were more than 60% higher than in the same period in 2021, adding to the woes.

"Natural gas and fertilizer prices more than doubled over the same period. We are already seeing some countries move from vulnerability into crisis, and signs of serious social unrest. The flames of conflict are fueled by inequality, deprivation and underfunding. With all the warning signals flashing red, we have a duty to act," he stated.

On Monday, oil prices jumped as much as 4%, returning US crude to over $100 per barrel, as more Western sanctions planned for Russia and news of a hike in Saudi selling prices helped the market rebound from last week's worst sell-off in two years.

London-traded Brent, the global oil benchmark, settled up $3.14, or 3%, at $107.53 per barrel on Monday, after a session-high at $108.54. Brent fell 13% last week for its biggest weekly decline since April 2020. Even so, it finished the first quarter up 39%.