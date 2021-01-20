UrduPoint.com
Over 1.2Mln Germans Receive 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Koch Institute

Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021)   More than 1.2 million people in Germany have got the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and almost 25,000 of them have already received the second dose, the Robert Koch Institute, a national authority for infectious diseases, said on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, some 62,500 people received a vaccine, bringing the total to 1.

2 million or 1.4 percent of the population. The number of those who got the first dose in Germany topped 1 million on Saturday.

Germany launched a COVID-19 immunization campaign on December 27. Those aged over 80, residents and staff of care homes and frontline medical personnel are the first in line to receive shots. The European Union has so far approved two vaccines ” ones of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

