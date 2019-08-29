UrduPoint.com
Over 1.2Mln People Sign Petition Against UK Parliament Suspension Under Johnson's Plan

Over 1.2Mln People Sign Petition Against UK Parliament Suspension Under Johnson's Plan

A petition calling for the UK parliament "not to be prorogued or dissolved" unless the UK withdrawal from the European Union has been canceled or its deadline has been delayed has gained over 1.2 million signatories as of Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) A petition calling for the UK parliament "not to be prorogued or dissolved" unless the UK withdrawal from the European Union has been canceled or its deadline has been delayed has gained over 1.2 million signatories as of Thursday.

The petition was launched on the government's website by pro-EU campaigner Mark Johnston on Tuesday, a day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his request to suspend parliament. The petition reached the 100,000 signatures mark, which guarantees it will be debated by lawmakers, merely hours after Johnson revealed his plan.

The plan allows the parliament shutdown to begin on a day between September 9 and September 12 and last until October 14. On Wednesday, it was approved by Queen Elizabeth II, which leaves the parliamentarians just two weeks to pass any laws that would prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union.

Notably, since coming to power in July, Johnson has vowed to pull the United Kingdom out of the European Union even if a withdrawal agreement is not secured.

The prime minister's decision to suspend the parliament has been met with criticism from other politicians. Particularly, the lower house speaker, John Bercow, said it was aimed at preventing the parliament from debating Brexit and "performing its duty in shaping a course for the country."

Johnson became the prime minister in July after his predecessor, Theresa May, resigned over her failure to push the Brexit deal agreed upon by London and Brussels through the UK parliament. Meanwhile, the European Union refuses to renegotiate the agreement.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29. However, the Brexit deadline was subsequently delayed until late October.

