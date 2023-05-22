UrduPoint.com

Over 12Mln Ukrainians Enter Poland Since February 2022 - Border Guard

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Over 12Mln Ukrainians Enter Poland Since February 2022 - Border Guard

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Polish Border Guard said on Monday that it has registered more than 12 million entries from Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation.

"On May 21, the Border Guard officers have registered 24,700 people at the crossing points from Ukraine to Poland. Since February 24, 2022 - more than 12.024 million people," the agency said in a statement.

Currently, about 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees could remain in Poland, the border guard said.

Moreover, 27,000 people left Poland for Ukraine on May 21, and over 10.

24 million since February 24, 2022, the statement read.

However, these data do not show how many people may have crossed the border several times in both directions, the agency noted.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The crisis has triggered massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Poland February May Border From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

39 minutes ago
 Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

2 hours ago
 Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.