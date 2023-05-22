Over 12Mln Ukrainians Enter Poland Since February 2022 - Border Guard

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Polish Border Guard said on Monday that it has registered more than 12 million entries from Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation.

"On May 21, the Border Guard officers have registered 24,700 people at the crossing points from Ukraine to Poland. Since February 24, 2022 - more than 12.024 million people," the agency said in a statement.

Currently, about 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees could remain in Poland, the border guard said.

Moreover, 27,000 people left Poland for Ukraine on May 21, and over 10.

24 million since February 24, 2022, the statement read.

However, these data do not show how many people may have crossed the border several times in both directions, the agency noted.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The crisis has triggered massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum.