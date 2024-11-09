Over 130 Homes Lost In California Wildfire As Winds Abate For Now
Camarillo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) At least 130 homes have been destroyed by a wildfire raging outside Los Angeles, as a break in the weather Friday gave firefighters a chance to tame the blaze.
Hurricane-strength winds this week fueled an explosion in the Mountain Fire near Camarillo, which grew rapidly to over 20,000 acres (8,000 hectares).
Thousands of people in the path of the inferno were forced to flee, some with only minutes to gather possessions and pets as unpredictable flames leapt from home to home.
Robin Wallace told AFP the home she grew up in was destroyed minutes after everyone fled.
"We were expecting we'd be able to go back and get some things. But of course, that didn't work out.
"It was completely gone by the afternoon. It went very quickly."
Linda Fefferman said she knew she had to go when she smelled smoke.
"I'm trying to load the car with animals and important papers, my oxygen concentrator, and when it got too smoky for me, I knew I had to get out," she told a local broadcaster.
A neighbor with a chainsaw helped remove a fallen tree that was blocking her path.
"I went down to the Goodwill parking lot, watched the smoke, you know, probably our own house burning.
"Nothing is left. It's gone," she said. "It's all gone."
Fefferman said she thought 14 or 15 houses on her street had been destroyed by the flames.
Authorities said Thursday that initial inspections revealed at least 132 homes had been lost, with 88 more damaged.
- 'Threat to critical infrastructure' -
The blaze erupted Wednesday morning and spread rapidly, fanned by fierce seasonal Santa Ana winds from California's desert interior.
Gusts up to 80 miles (130 kilometers) an hour pushed smoke and flames sideways, with terrifying footage showing fire engulfing brush, orchards and properties.
Winds dropped Friday, with meteorologists saying they did not expect them to return for at least a few days.
That was welcome news for firefighters, some of whom had been on the frontlines for 36 hours straight, said Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner.
Nevertheless, the blaze remained only seven percent contained, and the area -- home to 30,000 people -- was not out of danger.
"The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain, with dry and receptive fuels, which have challenged containment efforts," said an update from Cal Fire.
"The fire remains a threat to critical infrastructure. Islands of unburned fuel will continue to burn within the fire footprint."
California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the area Thursday and declared a state of emergency, a move that will free up resources.
More than 2,500 personnel were engaged in the fight.
Crews on the ground have been defending homes with hose lines and working alongside bulldozers trying to remove fuel. Aircraft dropped water and flame retardant.
Utility companies have shut off electricity to thousands of customers in the area -- a common practice in California during high winds, with toppled power lines often causing wildfires.
Two relatively wet years have left California's countryside flush with vegetation that is now dry and exceedingly flammable after a long, hot summer.
While fires, drought and strong winds are characteristics of the local environment, scientists say human-caused climate change is affecting weather patterns and increasing the likelihood of catastrophic events.
