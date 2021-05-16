UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 130 Injured People Evacuated From Israeli Synagogue After Collapse - Medical Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Over 130 Injured People Evacuated From Israeli Synagogue After Collapse - Medical Service

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) More than 130 injured people were evacuated from an Israeli synagogue in the settlement of Givat Zeev where crowded bleachers collapsed earlier on Sunday, Israel's national emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

"Following the incident in Givat Zeev, medical staff sent 132 injured people to hospitals, the condition of five of them is estimated as severe, eight of them as moderate, and 199 others received minor injuries," the MDA said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Israel David Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

37 minutes ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

2 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

3 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

4 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

4 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.