Over 130 Injured People Evacuated From Israeli Synagogue After Collapse - Medical Service

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) More than 130 injured people were evacuated from an Israeli synagogue in the settlement of Givat Zeev where crowded bleachers collapsed earlier on Sunday, Israel's national emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

"Following the incident in Givat Zeev, medical staff sent 132 injured people to hospitals, the condition of five of them is estimated as severe, eight of them as moderate, and 199 others received minor injuries," the MDA said in a statement.