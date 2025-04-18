Open Menu

Over 130 Int’l Students Sue Trump Administration Over Alleged Visa Cancellations In US

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 01:14 PM

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellations in US

Students claim that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency suddenly terminated students’ status in Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), exposing them to the risk of arrest and deportation

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) More than 130 international students have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging that their student visas were unlawfully revoked, putting their legal status and future in jeopardy.

According to the global news agency AFP, the students claim that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency suddenly terminated their status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), exposing them to the risk of arrest and deportation.

The complaint was initially filed by 17 students in Georgia on April 11, and was later joined by an additional 116 students. The petitioners argued that they are being targeted as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Court documents revealed that international students enrolled in various educational institutions across the country reported their visas were canceled without notice or justification, disrupting their education and living arrangements.

The lawsuit Names US Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons as respondents.

The petition stated that many students joined the lawsuit anonymously due to fear of legal repercussions. One student said his visa might have been revoked due to an old traffic case, even though it had already been closed.

Another Indian student claimed that although a shoplifting case against him was dismissed, his visa was still canceled.

The students appealed to the court for the immediate reinstatement of their visas, so they could continue their studies.

Related Topics

India Exchange Education Student Trump Traffic Georgia April Visa Court

Recent Stories

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

1 minute ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

22 minutes ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

11 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

13 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

13 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

13 hours ago
 KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

14 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

14 hours ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World