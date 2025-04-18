Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellations in US

(@Abdulla99267510)

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) More than 130 international students have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging that their student visas were unlawfully revoked, putting their legal status and future in jeopardy.

According to the global news agency AFP, the students claim that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency suddenly terminated their status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), exposing them to the risk of arrest and deportation.

The complaint was initially filed by 17 students in Georgia on April 11, and was later joined by an additional 116 students. The petitioners argued that they are being targeted as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Court documents revealed that international students enrolled in various educational institutions across the country reported their visas were canceled without notice or justification, disrupting their education and living arrangements.

The lawsuit Names US Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons as respondents.

The petition stated that many students joined the lawsuit anonymously due to fear of legal repercussions. One student said his visa might have been revoked due to an old traffic case, even though it had already been closed.

Another Indian student claimed that although a shoplifting case against him was dismissed, his visa was still canceled.

The students appealed to the court for the immediate reinstatement of their visas, so they could continue their studies.