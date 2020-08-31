Over 130 Law Enforcement Officers Injured During Protests in Belarus - Interior Minister

During the post-election protests in Belarus, 131 law enforcement officers were injured, 28 of them are still in the hospital, Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) During the post-election protests in Belarus, 131 law enforcement officers were injured, 28 of them are still in the hospital, Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said on Monday.

"One hundred and thirty-one people are currently injured, 28 of them are still in the hospital," Karayev told RT.

He said that not a single serviceman or a national guard from Russia had yet been on the territory of the republic.

"So far, no one has seen a single Russian serviceman, or policeman, or national guard on the territory of Belarus," the minister said.