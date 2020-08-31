UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 130 Law Enforcement Officers Injured During Protests In Belarus - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:55 PM

Over 130 Law Enforcement Officers Injured During Protests in Belarus - Interior Minister

During the post-election protests in Belarus, 131 law enforcement officers were injured, 28 of them are still in the hospital, Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) During the post-election protests in Belarus, 131 law enforcement officers were injured, 28 of them are still in the hospital, Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said on Monday.

"One hundred and thirty-one people are currently injured, 28 of them are still in the hospital," Karayev told RT.

He said that not a single serviceman or a national guard from Russia had yet been on the territory of the republic.

"So far, no one has seen a single Russian serviceman, or policeman, or national guard on the territory of Belarus," the minister said.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Interior Minister Belarus From

Recent Stories

Attock again witness upward trend in COVID-19 posi ..

38 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh participates in Ashura proces ..

41 seconds ago

Ceremonies to be held on Defence Day

42 seconds ago

Online edition of Littler Art's 12th Int'l Film Fe ..

44 seconds ago

KP to establish excise police stations, courts und ..

6 minutes ago

KP CS directs administrative secretaries for fair, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.