Over 130 Law Enforcement Officers Injured During Protests In Belarus - Interior Minister
Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:55 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) During the post-election protests in Belarus, 131 law enforcement officers were injured, 28 of them are still in the hospital, Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said on Monday.
"One hundred and thirty-one people are currently injured, 28 of them are still in the hospital," Karayev told RT.
He said that not a single serviceman or a national guard from Russia had yet been on the territory of the republic.
"So far, no one has seen a single Russian serviceman, or policeman, or national guard on the territory of Belarus," the minister said.