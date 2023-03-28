UrduPoint.com

Over 130 Mass Shootings In US Since Beginning Of 2023 - NPO

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Over 130 Mass Shootings in US Since Beginning of 2023 - NPO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Over 130 mass shootings, including 13 mass murders, have taken place in the United States since the beginning of 2023, claiming the lives of over 4,200 people, the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) nonprofit organization reported.

As of March 28, a total of 131 mass shootings have been recorded in the United States since January 1, according to the GVA, and 4,245 people were killed in these attacks, including 59 children under 12 years old.

The number of people who have committed gun suicide since the beginning of the year has reached 5,742, the data showed.

Since the beginning of the year, 7,487 people have been injured as a result of gun violence, including 129 children aged 0-11 years old, the non-profit added.

For comparison, in 2022, a total of 647 mass shootings were registered in the US, according to the GVA data.

Last month, US President Joe Biden announced the allocation of $231 million to the Department of Justice for combating gun violence and the prevention of possible incidents. Later in the month, following the deadly Mississippi shooting that claimed the lives of six people, Biden said that gun violence was an epidemic in the country and urged Congress to take immediate action.

