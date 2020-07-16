UrduPoint.com
Over 130 Participants Of Unauthorized Rally In Central Moscow Detained - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Over 130 Participants of Unauthorized Rally in Central Moscow Detained - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Law enforcement officers have detained 132 participants of an unauthorized rally in central Moscow, the city department of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday in a statement.

On late Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported about at least 20 detained activists.

"132 people have been delivered to local police departments for further investigation. The issue of bringing them to liability is being considered now," the statement said.

