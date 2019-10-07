UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 130 People Arrested In London Over Extinction Rebellion Protests On Monday - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:45 PM

Over 130 People Arrested in London Over Extinction Rebellion Protests on Monday - Police

Over 130 people were arrested in London in connection with climate change protests Extinction Rebellion as of 11.30 GMT on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Over 130 people were arrested in London in connection with climate change protests Extinction Rebellion as of 11.30 GMT on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Extinction Rebellion starts its two-week environmental protest on Monday, planning to block streets and bridges in London and shut down governmental departments. Around 30,000 activists will reportedly engage in the campaign.

The Metropolitan Police has warned of possible arrests of those violating the law. An "opening ceremony" was held on Sunday evening.

"As of 12:30hrs on Monday, 7 October: Today, there have been a total of 135 arrests [no further details]," the police said in a statement.

Extinction Rebellion sociopolitical movement was founded in the United Kingdom in May 2018 to call for governmental action to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and risk of ecological collapse.

Related Topics

Protest Police London United Kingdom May October Sunday 2018

Recent Stories

Nauman’s five-wicket haul puts Northern on top

6 minutes ago

Proper planning needed to respond to natural calam ..

10 minutes ago

NAB to interrogate PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler meets Protocol School of Washington ..

16 minutes ago

24 minutes ago

Thar growers demands for anti locusts spray

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.