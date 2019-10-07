Over 130 People Arrested in London Over Extinction Rebellion Protests on Monday - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Over 130 people were arrested in London in connection with climate change protests Extinction Rebellion as of 11.30 GMT on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Extinction Rebellion starts its two-week environmental protest on Monday, planning to block streets and bridges in London and shut down governmental departments. Around 30,000 activists will reportedly engage in the campaign.

The Metropolitan Police has warned of possible arrests of those violating the law. An "opening ceremony" was held on Sunday evening.

"As of 12:30hrs on Monday, 7 October: Today, there have been a total of 135 arrests [no further details]," the police said in a statement.

Extinction Rebellion sociopolitical movement was founded in the United Kingdom in May 2018 to call for governmental action to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and risk of ecological collapse.