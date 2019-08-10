Over 130 People Detained After Rally in Central Moscow - Police

Moscow police said on Saturday they have detained 136 people who continued the march after a rally in the center of Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Moscow police said on Saturday they have detained 136 people who continued the march after a rally in the center of Moscow

"A total of 136 people were detained for various offenses during an uncoordinated rally in the center of Moscow," the police said.

Earlier, the Moscow government agreed two rallies on August 10 and 11 on Academician Sakharov Avenue, up to 100,000 participants each. According to police figures, about 20,000 people attended the rally, while the event's organizers claim attendance of 50,000.

The events' organizers subsequently canceled Sunday's rally.

The protests have been going on since mid-July in the Russian capital. They were called by opposition figures who were denied registration for the elections to the Moscow city council scheduled for September 8.

The previous rallies were not authorized by the Moscow authorities. The protests resulted in the detentions of hundreds of protesters. Most of them were released later. Some of the organizers of the protest were arrested until late September.