Over 130 People In Switzerland Contract COVID-19 After Getting Both Vaccine Shots

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:40 AM

Over 130 People in Switzerland Contract COVID-19 After Getting Both Vaccine Shots

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) More than 130 people in Switzerland have contracted the coronavirus after receiving both shots of the vaccine, with 12 cases being fatal, according to the latest data provided by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on Monday.

From January 1 to May 14, 134 vaccinees were infected with the deadly virus, with most of them aged 80 and over. Of those infected, 27 people were hospitalized and 12 died.

The lowest number of COVID-19 infections after the vaccination was recorded among people aged 20-29. In this age group, only one man and two women tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since most of the elderly have been vaccinated so far, the number of infections after vaccination is higher in older people. In addition, the effectiveness of the vaccine may decrease with age. We will closely monitor the developments," a FOPH representative told Sputnik, adding that no COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective against the virus.

So far, more than 1.1 million people, or roughly 14% of the population, have been inoculated in Switzerland. The country has approved three vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, and currently considers AstraZeneca's application.

