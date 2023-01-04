Over 130 People Killed, 300 Wounded by Gunfire in US in 2023 - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) More than 130 people have been killed, and over 300 have been wounded in the United States by gunfire in the first days of 2023, the data of the non-profit organization Gun Violence Archive that tracks shooting incidents showed on Tuesday.

According to the data, since the beginning of the year, 131 people have been accidentally or intentionally killed, and 313 have been wounded in the US. Two children and 11 teenagers have been killed, and 34 teenagers and three children have been wounded, the data showed.

Moreover, six incidents qualified as mass shootings ” when over four people are wounded ” have taken place since the beginning of 2023.