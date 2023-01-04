UrduPoint.com

Over 130 People Killed, 300 Wounded By Gunfire In US In 2023 - Advocacy Group

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Over 130 People Killed, 300 Wounded by Gunfire in US in 2023 - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) More than 130 people have been killed, and over 300 have been wounded in the United States by gunfire in the first days of 2023, the data of the non-profit organization Gun Violence Archive that tracks shooting incidents showed on Tuesday.

According to the data, since the beginning of the year, 131 people have been accidentally or intentionally killed, and 313 have been wounded in the US. Two children and 11 teenagers have been killed, and 34 teenagers and three children have been wounded, the data showed.

Moreover, six incidents qualified as mass shootings ” when over four people are wounded ” have taken place since the beginning of 2023.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2023

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th January 2023

10 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.