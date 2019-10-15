UrduPoint.com
Over 130 Protesters Injured In Spain After Court Imprisons Catalan Leaders - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:51 PM

Over 130 people were injured during protests that erupted throughout Spain, following the Supreme Court sentencing several Catalan independence leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years, Catalan health authorities said on Tuesday morning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Over 130 people were injured during protests that erupted throughout Spain, following the Supreme Court sentencing several Catalan independence leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years, Catalan health authorities said on Tuesday morning.

Thousands of people throughout Spain took to the streets on Monday following the ruling. Violence ensued with police using batons and foam bullets against the crowds.

"On October 14, the SEM [System of Medical Emergencies] realized 131 medical assistance actions," the Catalan Health Department's public health agency said.

The agency added that the majority of people, 115, were injured in Barcelona's El Prat airport.

Spanish media has reported that about 8,000 people congregated in El Prat on Monday to show support for the Catalan leaders and that at least three people had been detained in the protests.

On Monday, the semi-autonomous region's former vice president and leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia party, Oriol Junqueras, was given the longest prison sentence of 13 years. Also, judge Pablo Llanera, who was heading the investigation case, reissued an international arrest warrant for Carles Puigdemont, former Catalan president who now lives in exile in Belgium.

Catalonia has been striving to secede from Spain for decades. On October 1, 2017, Catalonia held a referendum in which 90 percent of those who voted supported the region's independence from Spain. The turnout was, however, less than 50 percent. Madrid declared the referendum illegal and arrested a number of pro-independence leaders.

