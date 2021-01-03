Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 130 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh under the supervision of Russian peacekeepers over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) More than 130 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh under the supervision of Russian peacekeepers over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"Russian peacekeepers escorted yet another convoy with refugees returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia. Today, buses have delivered over 130 refugees from Yerevan to Stepanakert," the ministry said in a statement.

A Russian peacekeeping detachment is stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh to conduct round-the-clock monitoring from 23 observation posts, aid the return of refugees, and provide humanitarian assistance following the November 9 ceasefire agreement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Over the past two months, more than 47,000 refugees have returned to their place of permanent residence under the supervision of Russian peacekeepers, according to data provided by the ministry.

Hostilities broke out in the disputed region in late September and raged on for six weeks before the ceasefire came into force.