Over 130 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) More than 130 forest fires were extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of almost 6,500 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, over the past day on April 21, a total of 134 forest fires on an area of 6,406 hectares were put out in Russia," the service said.